Strasburg left Friday's game in the first inning with an apparent injury, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
Strasburg gave up two runs in the first inning of Friday's originally scheduled game, and he was visited by an athletic trainer after throwing just 16 pitches. He exited the game with an undisclosed issue. The nature and severity of the injury are unclear.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Struggles in return to mound•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Cleared to start Sunday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Completes sim game•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Simulated game scheduled•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Completes bullpen session•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws on flat ground again•