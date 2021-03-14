Strasburg has been diagnosed with a strained plantaris muscle in his left calf, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Strasburg exited Sunday's spring start against the Astros after his calf "grabbed," but he said that he would have pitched through the issue during a more meaningful game. The right-hander could be brought along slowly in the coming days to preserve his long-term health, but Strasburg doesn't anticipate missing significant time. "Luckily, I feel like I'm a fast healer," Strasburg said. "So I don't think it would be something that could be a prolonged absence."