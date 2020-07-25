Strasburg doesn't believe the nerve issue which caused him to miss his scheduled start Saturday against the Yankees will keep him out "too long," Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
While Strasburg's optimism is certainly a good sign, "too long" is hardly a precise timeline. There's a good chance one should emerge soon, however. Erick Fedde is set to make a spot start in his absence Saturday.
