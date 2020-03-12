Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Dominant against Astros
Strasburg retired the first 12 batters he faced in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, finishing the outing having given up one run on two hits over five innings. He struck out four.
He'd last pitched in a bullpen session last Wednesday, so Strasburg was well rested heading into this one. The right-hander has a 7:1 K:BB through 6.1 spring innings, and if he remains on a five-day schedule from here on out, he'd be set up to take the hill against the Mets on Opening Day -- perhaps a sign the Nats don't feel Max Scherzer (side) will be ready for that assignment.
