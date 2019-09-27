Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Dominant in 18th win
Strasburg (18-6) earned the win Thursday after holding the Phillies to one run on four hits while striking out 10 across six innings.
The righty was lights out and did not issue any walks in his final regular-season start to help secure Washington's lead in the National League wild card race. Strasburg's only damage of the night was a solo home run off the bat of Cesar Hernandez in the fourth inning. The 31-year-old racked up 18 wins this year, surpassing his previous best of 15. He finishes things with a stellar 3.32 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 251:56 K:BB.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Seven strong innings•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Strikes out six in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Records 17th victory•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Suffers sixth loss•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Whiffs 14 in eight scoreless frames•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Reaches 200 K's with 10 on Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start