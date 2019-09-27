Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Dominant in 18th win

Strasburg (18-6) earned the win Thursday after holding the Phillies to one run on four hits while striking out 10 across six innings.

The righty was lights out and did not issue any walks in his final regular-season start to help secure Washington's lead in the National League wild card race. Strasburg's only damage of the night was a solo home run off the bat of Cesar Hernandez in the fourth inning. The 31-year-old racked up 18 wins this year, surpassing his previous best of 15. He finishes things with a stellar 3.32 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 251:56 K:BB.