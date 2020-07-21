Strasburg allowed one run on six hits while striking out six over five innings in Monday's exhibition game against the Orioles.
The reigning World Series MVP tossed 81 pitches in his final trip to the mound before the regular season begins. Strasburg appears ready for his first start Saturday against the Yankees.
