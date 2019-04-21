Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Dominant in win
Strasburg (2-1) gave up no runs on two hits with two walks while striking out 11 through eight innings in a win over the Marlins on Sunday.
Strasburg cruised through Miami with 20 swinging-strikes and 23 called strikes in a two-hit performance. The Marlins are not the toughest matchup, but this was an encouraging outing after the 30-year-old gave up five home runs over his last two starts. The right-hander has a 2-1 record and a 4.11 ERA through five starts this season. Strasburg will make his next start Saturday against the Padres.
