Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Dominates Pirates in Friday victory
Strasburg (15-4) tossed 7.2 scoreless innings in Friday's win over the Pirates. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight.
Strasburg took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and faced the minimum in five of his first six frames en route to yet another dominant performance Friday. The 29-year-old has been on an absolute tear since returning from the disabled list on Aug. 19, posting a mind-numbing 0.85 ERA over eight starts (53.2 innings). He'll conclude the regular season with a career-best 2.52 ERA and will look to stay in peak form when the Nationals kick off their five-game NLDS set against the defending World Series champs next week.
