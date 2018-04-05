Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Done in by long ball Thursday
Strasburg (1-1) earned the loss after allowing four runs on five hits and two walks across six innings Thursday against the Mets. He struck out six.
Strasburg struggled after retiring the side on 11 pitches in the first inning. He balked in a run in the second frame before allowing a solo homer in the fourth inning and a two-run shot in the fifth. Strasburg has now allowed three homers through 12.1 innings despite entering the season with a career 0.8 HR/9 rate. While the 29-year-old hasn't been as sharp as he'd like to start the year, he's still whiffed more than a batter per inning while keeping a fine 3.65 ERA. The stud right-hander will look to pick things up in his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday against the Braves.
