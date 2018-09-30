Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Earns 10th win

Strasburg (10-7) allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Rockies.

Strasburg surrendered solo home runs to Nolan Arenado and Carlos Gonzalez, but otherwise kept the Rockies off the board across six innings. Since returning from the disabled list on Aug. 22, Strasburg has allowed more than two earned runs in only one of his eight starts. He'll end the season with a 3.74 ERA and 1.20 WHIP while striking out 156 batters across 130 innings.