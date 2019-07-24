Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Earns 13th win

Strasburg (13-4) tossed six shutout innings while allowing three hits with two walks and striking out eight on his way to earning a victory against the Rockies on Tuesday.

This was Strasburg's sixth straight win and in three of his last four starts, he hasn't allowed a run. During the win streak, Strasburg has posted a 10.7 K/9 and allowed only one homer. Overall, he owns a 3.37 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 159 strikeouts in 133.2 innings this season. Strasburg will face the Dodgers next at home Sunday.