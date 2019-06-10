Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Earns seventh win

Strasburg (7-3) picked up the win against the Padres on Sunday, allowing one run on six hits in seven innings. He struck out six and did not issue any walks.

Strasburg was lifted for a pinch hitter with the score tied 1-1 in the eighth inning and was buoyed by four consecutive home runs from Washington hitters to pick up his seventh victory of the season. After suffering back-to-back losses in mid-May, the 30-year-old has now won four of his last five starts to improve to 7-3 on the season. He'll carry a 3.36 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 110/23 K:BB into his next scheduled start against Arizona on Saturday.