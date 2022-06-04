Strasburg (neck) tossed six scoreless innings for Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
He gave up one hit and one walk while striking out four and throwing 83 pitches. He was also excellent in his prior rehab start, so it's fair to wonder if his next start might come in the big leagues.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Rehab moves to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Dazzles in second rehab outing•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Slated for second rehab start•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: At least three rehab starts ahead•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Tosses three simulated innings•