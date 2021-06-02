Strasburg was removed from Tuesday's start against Atlanta with an apparent injury, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

The 32-year-old was removed after being struck by a comebacker around his glove hand, though he had previously been visited by the athletic trainer and was showing decreased velocity. Strasburg was all over the place before being pulled and threw only 14 of 30 pitches for strikes. The right-hander's next turn through the rotation is in question, though the Nationals have yet to officially announce an injury.