Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Exits Sunday's start prematurely
Strasburg was removed from Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks after just two innings pitched for an undisclosed reason, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
No reason was disclosed as to why he exited so early. The Nationals don't provide in-game injury updates, so more information may not be available until later in the day on this topic. Consider Strasburg day-to-day for now. Matt Grace came into the game to replace him.
