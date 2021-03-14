Strasburg left Sunday's spring start against the Astros with an apparent leg injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 32-year-old showed some discomfort while landing on his delivery during the third inning, and he left the field with a trainer after testing the injury on the mound. Strasburg gave up one hit and one walk with four strikeouts over 2.1 scoreless frames before exiting the contest. The specifics of the issue remain unclear, but any camp injury is concerning, especially since he was limited to two starts last season due to carpal tunnel neuritis in his right hand.