Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Exits with cramps
Strasburg left Friday's game against the Braves due to forearm cramps, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Strasburg was experiencing cramps in his non-throwing arm, and he was already at 107 pitches when he was pulled from the game, so his day was likely almost over anyway. He tossed 6.2 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out 10. Strasburg will be listed as day-to-day, but he figures to be good to go for his next start, which is likely to come Friday against San Francisco.
