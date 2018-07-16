Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Expected to start Friday

Strasburg (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list to start Friday's series opener against the Braves, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Strasburg made his second rehab appearance for High-A Potomac on Sunday, covering 5.2 scoreless innings and giving up five hits and no walks while striking out seven. The right-hander upped his pitch count to 82 in the start, so he should be able to take the hill without any restrictions during the upcoming weekend. Before the Nationals sign off on his return from the 10-day disabled list, Strasburg would likely need to complete a bullpen session in front of the team brass Tuesday or Wednesday.