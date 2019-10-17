Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Expected to start Game 2

Strasburg is expected to start Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Strasburg should be fully rested for his start after the Nationals swept the Cardinals in the NLCS. In four appearances this postseason, the right-hander owns a 1.64 ERA with a 33:1 K:BB in 22 innings pitched. Max Scherzer is expected to start Game 1, which should allow both Scherzer and Strasburg to be available later in the series if necessary.