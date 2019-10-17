Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Expected to start Game 2
Strasburg is expected to start Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Strasburg should be fully rested for his start after the Nationals swept the Cardinals in the NLCS. In four appearances this postseason, the right-hander owns a 1.64 ERA with a 33:1 K:BB in 22 innings pitched. Max Scherzer is expected to start Game 1, which should allow both Scherzer and Strasburg to be available later in the series if necessary.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Tabbed as Game 3 starter•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Six innings in NLDS clincher•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Not expected to pitch in Game 4•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Named starter for NLDS Game 2•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Dominant in 18th win•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Seven strong innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...