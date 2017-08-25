Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Experienced calf cramps Thursday but not worried

Strasburg exited his Thursday start due to calf cramps, but he said he's "not worried," Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The right-hander has had plenty of brilliant outings cut short by injury, but the club probably wanted to monitor his second start back from the disabled list anyway, so even a minor injury played into that plan. Strasburg dazzled during the six innings he was on the hill, so despite the normally heightened concerns with anything related to his health, this doesn't appear to be a long-term concern. He next lines up to toe the rubber Tuesday when Washington hosts the Marlins.