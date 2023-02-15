Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday that Strasburg (ribs/shoulder) experienced a nerve-related setback during a recent offseason bullpen session and is currently rehabbing in Washington, D.C., Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

The report follows one earlier in the day from Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com, who noted that Strasburg's name was absent from the list of 34 healthy pitchers at Nationals camp in Florida. Strasburg reached the point in his offseason rehab program where he was able to complete one bullpen session without incident, but Martinez said the right-hander had trouble following the second session. The nerve-related issue that can be tied to Strasburg's ongoing struggles with thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition he address through surgery in July 2021. The veteran is without a clear timeline to join the Nationals following the setback, but he now appears on track to begin the season on the injured list.