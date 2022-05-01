Strasburg (neck) will pitch against live hitters Wednesday at the Nationals' spring training facility, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Strasburg threw a 37-pitch bullpen session last week and will now progress to facing live hitters as he continues ramping up his rehab program. The veteran right-hander could begin a minor-league rehab assignment within the next couple weeks if Wednesday's session goes well.

