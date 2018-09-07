Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Falls short of quality start

Strasburg (7-7) didn't factor in the decision in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Cubs. He allowed three runs (two earned), six hits, three walks and struck out six over 5.2 innings.

Strasburg needed 111 pitches to get through 5.2 innings, and he has now allowed multiple walks in four of his last five starts. Overall, it's been a disappointing season by Strasburg's standards, as he carries a 4.04 ERA with a 124:30 K/BB ratio over 107 innings (18 starts). He'll look to improve on those numbers in his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday against the Phillies.