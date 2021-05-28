Strasburg (1-2) was charged with the loss to the Reds on Thursday after allowing three runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out five and issued one walk.

Making his second start back from a bout of shoulder inflammation, Strasburg pitched well -- just not well enough to beat Sonny Gray on this evening. He allowed a homer to Eugenio Suarez in the first inning and was completely BABIP'd in the fifth with an infield single, a single off the second-base bag and a double just inside the left-field foul line. Strasburg, who threw 87 pitches in this outing after tossing 72 pitches in his return, lines up for a road start in Atlanta early next week.