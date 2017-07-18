Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Fans 11 in dominant win Monday

Strasburg (10-3) threw seven innings of one-run ball in Monday's win over the Reds, striking out 11 while allowing four hits and one walk.

Strasburg was dominant in this one, recording a whopping 20 swing-and-misses while throwing first-pitch strikes to 17 of the 25 batters he faced. The only runner who got past first base against the right-hander was Eugenio Suarez, who hit a solo home run in the second inning, accounting for the only run on his ledger. Strasburg endured a lackluster outing in his final appearance before the All-Star break, but the nine-day break seemed to do him well. He'll carry a sharp 3.31 ERA into Sunday's road start against the Diamondbacks.

