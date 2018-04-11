Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Fans eight in win over Atlanta

Strasburg (2-1) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out eight over eight scoreless innings in a win over the Braves on Tuesday.

Turning the page on his hiccup against the Mets last week, Strasburg dominated on the mound and even reached base twice as a hitter (single, walk). We all know that it's just a matter of staying healthy for Strasburg, as the talent is not in question -- he has a sub-3.00 FIP for his career, but has reached 180 innings just twice. He will look to keep it going this weekend at home against the Rockies.

