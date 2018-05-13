Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Fans nine in Saturday's win
Strasburg (5-3) earned the win Saturday against the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on five hits and a walk while striking out nine batters across 6.2 innings.
Strasburg worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning Saturday before cruising through the next 5.2 innings, with an RBI double from A.J. Pollock in the third inning serving as the only blemish on his otherwise impressive line. The 29-year-old has now gone at least six innings in all nine of his starts this season and owns an impressive 3.28 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 68:13 K:BB through 60.1 innings. He'll look to keep things rolling in his next outing, which will come at home against the Dodgers.
