Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Fans nine in win over Phillies
Strasburg (8-7) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits over seven innings while striking out nine in a 5-1 victory over the Phillies.
The right-hander has looked like his usual self over his last four starts, posting a 2.55 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB in 24.2 innings. Strasburg will look to keep things rolling in his next start, which is lined up for early next week in Miami.
