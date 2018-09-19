Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Fans season-high 11

Strasburg (9-7) gave up two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out 11 in six innings Tuesday in Miami. He picked up the win.

The 11 strikeouts matched Strasburg's season high from back on May 2 against the Pirates. He is 3-0 with a 3.63 ERA in six starts since returning from the disabled list on Aug. 22. Through 20 starts, Strasburg has four outings with double-digit strikeouts. He lines up for two starts next week, Monday at home against the Marlins and Sunday in Colorado.