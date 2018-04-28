Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Fans seven in Friday's loss
Strasburg (2-3) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Friday, giving up five runs on six hits and two walks over 6.1 innings while striking out seven.
A.J. Pollock was his nemesis on the night, hitting a solo homer off Strasburg in the second inning and an RBI triple in the 6th, but the right-hander's numbers were otherwise fairly strong as he generated 16 swinging strikes in 103 pitches. He'll take a 3.63 ERA into his next start Wednesday at home against the Pirates.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Takes loss despite strong start•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Allows four runs in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Fans eight in win over Atlanta•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Done in by long ball Thursday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Cruises to win in opening start•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Will take mound Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...