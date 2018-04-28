Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Fans seven in Friday's loss

Strasburg (2-3) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Friday, giving up five runs on six hits and two walks over 6.1 innings while striking out seven.

A.J. Pollock was his nemesis on the night, hitting a solo homer off Strasburg in the second inning and an RBI triple in the 6th, but the right-hander's numbers were otherwise fairly strong as he generated 16 swinging strikes in 103 pitches. He'll take a 3.63 ERA into his next start Wednesday at home against the Pirates.