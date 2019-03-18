Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Fans six against Mets

Strasburg allowed three runs on six hits and two walks over five innings while striking out six in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

Facing a plausible version of the Mets' Opening Day lineup, Strasburg did surrender a two-run homer to Michael Conforto in the fourth inning but otherwise had little trouble. The right-hander has delivered a 19:7 K:BB through 15.2 frames this spring, and he appears just about ready to take his first regular-season turn as the Nats' No. 2 starter.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox

    Auction nomination strategies

    Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...