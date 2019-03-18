Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Fans six against Mets
Strasburg allowed three runs on six hits and two walks over five innings while striking out six in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.
Facing a plausible version of the Mets' Opening Day lineup, Strasburg did surrender a two-run homer to Michael Conforto in the fourth inning but otherwise had little trouble. The right-hander has delivered a 19:7 K:BB through 15.2 frames this spring, and he appears just about ready to take his first regular-season turn as the Nats' No. 2 starter.
