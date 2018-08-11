Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Feels good after bullpen session

Strasburg (neck) felt good after throwing a 64-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Reports stated Friday that Strasburg is about two weeks away from returning a pinched nerve in his neck. The successful bullpen session should see him remain on that timeline. He'll need a simulated game and a rehab start before he's ready to return.

