Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Fires seven solid innings
Strasburg surrendered three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings Friday against the Mets. He didn't factor into the decision.
Strasburg turned in a quality start, giving up three runs in the fourth inning on a pair of home runs. Though his team didn't get the win, the 31-year-old did manage to bounce back after getting knocked around in his last start, as he allowed nine runs in 4.2 innings Saturday against the Diamondbacks. Strasburg owns a 3.72 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with a 181:38 K:BB over 152.1 innings this season with Washington.
