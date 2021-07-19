Strasburg (neck) felt good after a 32-pitch bullpen session Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Strasburg had been briefly shut down from mound work after some discomfort following a simulated game, but the setback evidently wasn't a major one. Given his lengthy injury history, particularly in the last two years, it's tough to be too confident in his health, but he at least appears to be moving in the right direction again.
