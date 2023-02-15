Strasburg (ribs/shoulder) had a setback and is currently rehabbing in D.C., Nationals manager Dave Martinez told Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com on Wednesday.

This information follows a report from MASNSports.com's Mark Zuckerman, who noted on Wednesday afternoon that Strasburg's name was absent from the list of 34 healthy pitchers at Nationals camp in Florida. Strasburg got to the point of throwing bullpen sessions this offseason but promptly then experienced a nerve-related issue that can be tied to his ongoing struggles with thoracic outlet syndrome. The veteran right-hander probably shouldn't be counted on much at all in 2023 fantasy leagues.