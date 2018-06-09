Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Heading to disabled list

Strasburg (shoulder) will be placed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Strasburg exited Friday's start against the Giants after two innings with shoulder inflammation, and underwent an MRI on Saturday which revealed no structural issues, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports. The 29-year-old will be eligible to return from the disabled list June 19 and the diagnosis is nonetheless good news, but there is currently no timetable for his return.