Strasburg was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with carpal tunnel neuritis in his right hand, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Strasburg has dealt with a nerve issue in his right hand since the beginning of the season that flared up during the first inning of Friday's game against the Orioles. Although he pitched through the injury over the past few weeks, he'll now get some time to recover before heading back to the mound. It's unclear how long Strasburg will be sidelined as a result of the injury.