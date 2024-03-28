The Nationals placed Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome) on the 60-day injured list Thursday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Strasburg is essentially medically retired from baseball after he struggled to bounce back from his July 2021 thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, but he remains in the organization after he and the Nationals have thus far been unable to come to an agreement on how to dispense the $105 million he's still owed over the remaining three seasons of the seven-year, $245 million contract he signed in December 2019. Washington ownership is believed to be interested in deferring more of the money remaining in the deal, but Strasburg is already due $80 million in deferred money from 2027 through 2029 and is presumably keen on getting more of his salary up front. Until a resolution on Strasburg's financial situation is reached, he'll remain on the Nationals' books, though placing him on the 60-day IL at least frees up a 40-man roster spot for Washington.