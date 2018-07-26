Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Hits DL with pinched nerve in neck
Strasburg was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday due to a pinched nerve in his neck, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
There was some speculation that Strasburg's surprise move to the DL ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Marlins was due to renewed inflammation in his throwing shoulder, but the neck issue looks to be an unrelated setback. The Nationals haven't provided a projected timeline for Strasburg's return, but he would be eligible to return as soon as Aug. 1, which would force him to only miss out on one start. Tommy Milone will have his contract purchased from Triple-A Syracuse and start Thursday's series opener in Miami in Strasburg's stead.
