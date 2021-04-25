Strasburg (shoulder) has been throwing from 120 feet, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Earlier in the week, it had been reported that Strasburg was throwing from 75 feet, so this marks progress in his return from shoulder inflammation. He'll still need to throw from a mound before re-entering the rotation, so his activation from injured list is not imminent.
