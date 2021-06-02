Strasburg was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a neck strain, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The 32-year-old was pulled from Tuesday's start in Atlanta after 30 pitches due to tightness in his right trapezius muscle, and an MRI revealed a neck strain. Strasburg remains without an official timeline for his return, but he'll likely spend more than the 10-day minimum on the shelf should he be shut down from throwing for more than a couple days. Speaking earlier Wednesday, manager Dave Martinez noted that the two Triple-A Rochester starters on the 40-man roster -- Rogelio Armenteros and Ben Braymer -- are candidates to make a spot start Sunday against the Phillies in place of Strasburg. However, Erick Fedde (illness), who is making a rehab start Thursday at High-A Wilmington, will likely fill any additional turns Strasburg might miss once he comes off the COVID-19 IL.