Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Leaves start early

Strasburg exited Friday's game against the Giants early with an apparent injury, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Strasburg was seen trying to stretch out his shoulder between batters, per Janes, so the issue appeared to be bothering him prior to leaving the game. His day was over after surrendering three runs on five hits while striking out two across two innings. More news on Strasburg's status should be released after further evaluation.

