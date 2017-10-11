Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Likely starting Wednesday
Strasburg (illness) is expected to start Game 4 of the NLDS against the Cubs on Wednesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
According to agent Scott Boras, Strasburg will take the mound Wednesday if he's feeling well enough to pitch, which the Nationals will determine within the next couple hours. This news marks a considerable turn since Tuesday night, as it was determined that Tanner Roark would be the starter for Game 4 while Strasburg recovered from an illness. Although he didn't get his usual prep work in, Strasburg will likely be the man on the mound for Washington on Wednesday, as he looks to extend the club's season for a Game 5 on Thursday.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Lined up for potential Game 5•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Could start Game 4 on Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Confirmed for Friday's start•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Dominates Pirates in Friday victory•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Mediocre in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Prevails over Dodgers for 14th win•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...