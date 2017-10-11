Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Likely starting Wednesday

Strasburg (illness) is expected to start Game 4 of the NLDS against the Cubs on Wednesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

According to agent Scott Boras, Strasburg will take the mound Wednesday if he's feeling well enough to pitch, which the Nationals will determine within the next couple hours. This news marks a considerable turn since Tuesday night, as it was determined that Tanner Roark would be the starter for Game 4 while Strasburg recovered from an illness. Although he didn't get his usual prep work in, Strasburg will likely be the man on the mound for Washington on Wednesday, as he looks to extend the club's season for a Game 5 on Thursday.