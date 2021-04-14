Strasburg (0-1) allowed eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and five walks while striking out three across four innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Strasburg was in trouble throughout his start, surrendering a home run to the second batter he faced. Things didn't improve from there, as he allowed two more home runs in the outing, combining to account for five of his seven earned runs. To add to the troubling results, Strasburg averaged only 90.6 mph with his fastball and maxed out at 92.1 mph, and was also seen rubbing his shoulder in the tunnel, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. This effort stands in stark contrast to his opening start of the season, when he punched out eight batters across six scoreless innings. Strasburg will look to return to that form in his next turn through the rotation, currently scheduled for Sunday against Arizona.