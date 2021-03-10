Strasburg threw 38 pitches over 1.2 innings Tuesday in his first game action of the spring, topping out at 93 mph with his fastball, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. "We're going to keep a close eye on him for sure, just like I do with anybody else," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said afterwards. "But for me, he looks as normal as normal can be."

The right-hander had another abbreviated season in 2020 due to a hand issue that eventually required surgery, but Strasburg looked healthy in this outing, painting the corners with his fastball and giving his changeup a workout. The 33-year-old showed in 2019 what he's capable of when he can avoid injuries though, as he made 33 starts, struck out 251 batters over 209 innings, and capped things off with a World Series MVP Award.