Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Makes first spring start

Strasburg struck out two of the first three batters he faced Saturday in his first Grapefruit League start before running out of steam, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

The right-hander's final line -- three runs on three hits in 1.1 innings against the Rays -- wasn't impressive, but Strasburg tossed 35 pitches and was generally pleased with the movement on his offspeed offerings. He also believes he spotted a minor mechanical flaw in his delivery which he'll iron out between starts. Strasburg is coming off career highs in wins (18) and strikeouts (251) plus a dominant postseason performance and has a seven-year, $245 contract in his pocket, so expectations for the 31-year-old heading into 2020 may be higher than they've been since he was a mega-hyped rookie. Strasburg has matured significantly since then, however, and his ability to stay healthy could be only thing standing between him and another Cy Young-worthy campaign.