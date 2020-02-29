Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Makes first spring start
Strasburg struck out two of the first three batters he faced Saturday in his first Grapefruit League start before running out of steam, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
The right-hander's final line -- three runs on three hits in 1.1 innings against the Rays -- wasn't impressive, but Strasburg tossed 35 pitches and was generally pleased with the movement on his offspeed offerings. He also believes he spotted a minor mechanical flaw in his delivery which he'll iron out between starts. Strasburg is coming off career highs in wins (18) and strikeouts (251) plus a dominant postseason performance and has a seven-year, $245 contract in his pocket, so expectations for the 31-year-old heading into 2020 may be higher than they've been since he was a mega-hyped rookie. Strasburg has matured significantly since then, however, and his ability to stay healthy could be only thing standing between him and another Cy Young-worthy campaign.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Remaining with Nationals•
-
Stephen Strasburg: Rejects qualifying offer•
-
Stephen Strasburg: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Stephen Strasburg: Opts out of deal with Nats•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Big effort to force Game 7•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Brilliant in Game 2 victory•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
The most star-studded position in Fantasy Baseball may well be shortstop.
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base offers incredible depth from top to bottom.