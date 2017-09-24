Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Mediocre in no-decision

Strasburg allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six batters over five innings in Saturday's win over the Mets. He didn't factor into the decision.

This wasn't Strasburg's best outing, and it also snapped a four-game winning streak. Still, he's having one of the best seasons of his career and takes a 2.68 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 10.5 K/9 into his final projected start against Pittsburgh at Nationals Park. However, with a playoff berth secured and little on the line for Washington, there is always a chance Strasburg is skipped or the Nationals' rotation is rearranged.