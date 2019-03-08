Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Mows down Mets

Strasburg struck out five over four scoreless innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, allowing only one hit and one walk.

Facing a lineup that included a number of New York's likely Opening Day starters, including former battery-mate Wilson Ramos, the right-hander simply dominated. Strasburg has kicked off his spring with six shutout innings and a 7:1 K:BB, but the story remains the same with the 30-year-old -- he's capable of delivering ace-level numbers when healthy, but he has only one 200-inning campaign on his resume over a nine-year big-league career.

