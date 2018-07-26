Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: MRI clean, but still visiting specialist

An MRI taken on Strasburg's injured neck did not reveal any injuries, but he is also seeing a neurologist in order to discover more about his setback, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

The MRI results are good news for Strasburg, but it appears the team still wants to garner more information, and a timeline for his return has still not been established. That could be determined after the results of his latest trip to the doctor become available, however.