Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: MRI clean, but still visiting specialist
An MRI taken on Strasburg's injured neck did not reveal any injuries, but he is also seeing a neurologist in order to discover more about his setback, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
The MRI results are good news for Strasburg, but it appears the team still wants to garner more information, and a timeline for his return has still not been established. That could be determined after the results of his latest trip to the doctor become available, however.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Hits DL with pinched nerve in neck•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Lands on DL•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Struggles in return from DL•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Activated ahead of Friday's start•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Confirmed as Friday's starter•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Expected to start Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...