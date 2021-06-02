Manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg will undergo an MRI after exiting Tuesday's start in Atlanta with right trapezius tightness, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The right-hander showed decreased velocity and struggled with his command -- he threw only 14 of 30 pitches for strikes -- before being removed during the second inning of Tuesday's contest. It's yet another injury for Strasburg, who's already spent a month-plus on the injured list this season with shoulder inflammation.